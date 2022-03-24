BNY Mellon Fined €10.8M In Ireland for Outsourcing Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (March 24, 2022, 2:35 PM GMT) -- BNY Mellon Fund Services has been fined €10.8 million ($11.9 million) and reprimanded for 16 regulatory breaches over its outsourcing of fund administration activities, the Central Bank of Ireland said on Thursday. The penalty handed to BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC is the largest that the central bank has imposed on a funds service provider in Ireland. The central bank said that the Irish subsidiary failed to have established an adequate governance framework for outsourcing. The lender also failed to comply with regulatory obligations governing outsourcing and did not engage openly with regulators once the breaches were identified. The breaches ranged in duration from...

