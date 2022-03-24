Cannabis M&A Remains On Fire With $93.3M APIRx Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 24, 2022, 11:12 AM EDT) -- Australia's Incannex Healthcare will pay $93.3 million to pick up Netherlands-based medicinal cannabis peer APIRx Pharmaceutical BV, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that represents the latest in a string of cannabis industry mergers and acquisitions. The agreement features Incannex Healthcare Ltd. buying APIRx, as well as its U.S. subsidiary, which is called APIRx Pharmaceutical USA LLC, according to a statement. The all-scrip deal adds to Incannex's portfolio a biotechnology company in APIRx that has 22 active clinical and pre-clinical research and development projects. APIRx boasts 19 granted patents and 23 pending patents. The in-development products from APIRx are meant...

