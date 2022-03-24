Japanese Co. Mitsui Injects €575M Into Aker's Renewables Biz

By Charlie Innis (March 24, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. Ltd plans to grab a 27.5% stake in Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd., an energy business controlled by Norway's Aker Horizons, through an investment of €575 million ($632 million), the companies said Thursday. The deal values Mainstream at about €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) and calls for Mitsui to buy the stake through a private sale of newly issued shares. Aker Horizons ASA will own 54.4% of the renewable energy company following the transaction's close, and Mainstream's founder Eddie O'Connor will hold the remaining 18.1% along with Irish retail investors, according to Aker Horizons' statement. Mainstream generates...

