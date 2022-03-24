US, Japan Ink Deal To Expand Lower Tariffs For Beef Trade

By Grace Dixon (March 24, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative announced Thursday that the U.S. and Japan reached an agreement that will allow domestic farmers and ranchers to export greater quantities of beef at a lower tariff level to meet growing demand in Japan. The arrangement modifies Japan's criteria for triggering a tariff safeguard mechanism set out in a provision under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, making it less likely Japan will hit beef imports from the U.S. with steeper duties. "This is a positive development for America's farmers and ranchers," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a Thursday statement. "It allows for greater market-based growth in...

