HHS Again Urged To Use March-In Rights To Cut Drug Costs

By Britain Eakin (March 24, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A slew of advocacy groups levied more pressure on the Biden administration Thursday to use existing executive powers — including taking over the rights of drug patents — to lower the cost of medications like Pfizer's COVID-19 pill and insulin. The groups, spurred by the Make Medicines Affordable campaign, lodged a petition with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services outlining steps the administration can take to immediately lower the cost of seven drugs while Congress keeps working on a drug pricing proposal. The petition is the latest development in a growing debate over the bounds of what the administration...

