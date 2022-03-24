Judge Hands Win To Sandoz In Patent Row With Genentech

By Adam Lidgett (March 24, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has tossed a Roche unit's claims that generic drugmaker Sandoz Inc. induced infringement of various patents on the pulmonary fibrosis drug Esbriet, while also finding that some of the claims weren't valid to begin with. U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews on Tuesday issued his opinion after conducting a bench trial months ago in a suit that California-based Genentech Inc., a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, filed against Sandoz, the generics unit of Novartis AG, a Swiss rival of Roche. Judge Andrews said that Genentech fell short on showing that Sandoz induced others to infringe claims in various Genentech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS