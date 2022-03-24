Cincinnati Prevails In Pa. Athletic Club's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 24, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania private gym and fitness facility saw its COVID-19 coverage suit tossed when a federal judge sided with Cincinnati Insurance Co. that the physical contamination and loss of use alleged did not amount to physical loss or damage. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe also rejected Newtown Athletic Club's motion to send its suit back to state court. "The court is sympathetic to businesses like Newtown that have been significantly affected by the pandemic," she wrote. "However, many cases in federal court have reviewed nearly identical insurance claims under Pennsylvania law, and Newtown has failed to identify any...

