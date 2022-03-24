Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cincinnati Prevails In Pa. Athletic Club's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 24, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania private gym and fitness facility saw its COVID-19 coverage suit tossed when a federal judge sided with Cincinnati Insurance Co. that the physical contamination and loss of use alleged did not amount to physical loss or damage.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe also rejected Newtown Athletic Club's motion to send its suit back to state court.

"The court is sympathetic to businesses like Newtown that have been significantly affected by the pandemic," she wrote. "However, many cases in federal court have reviewed nearly identical insurance claims under Pennsylvania law, and Newtown has failed to identify any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!