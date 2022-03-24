Two La. Medical Providers Lose Pandemic Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (March 24, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Two Louisiana health care providers lost their bid for coverage of pandemic losses when a pair of federal judges ruled that the providers failed to show the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under their policies. U.S. District Judges Susie Morgan and Patrick J. Hanna dealt the twin losses on Wednesday, handing victories to Zurich American Insurance Co., which issued a policy to the Slidell Memorial Hospital, and to Phoenix Insurance Co., which issued a policy to the Lafayette-based Patrick A. Juneau III M.D., a Professional Medical Corp. The rulings come as yet another set of losses for...

