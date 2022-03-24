FINRA Boots Alpine Over 'Deplorable' Treatment Of Clients

By Sarah Jarvis (March 24, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Thursday that it has expelled the broker-dealer Alpine Securities Corp. and ordered it to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution for a host of violations that a hearing panel called "amongst the most egregious in the securities industry." The FINRA extended hearing panel determined the Salt Lake City-based firm engaged in unauthorized trading and misused customer funds as it faced mounting financial pressure in 2018. The firm also allegedly charged customers unfair prices in securities transactions, assessed unreasonable fees and, in one instance, made an unauthorized capital withdrawal, according to the panel's decision. "Alpine Securities converted more than 2,000 customers' positions based on the false assertion that...

