Fed. Circ. Reluctantly Upholds PTAB Panel's Decision

By Britain Eakin (March 24, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- With sharp critiques, the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel allowing DynaEnergetics to amend an oil drilling patent, while affirming the board's initial decision that the original claims were invalid. A three-judge appeals panel said in a precedential opinion that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Precedential Opinion Panel didn't err in allowing DynaEnergetics Europe GmbH to amend the claims after the board initially rejected the amendments, but took issue with certain aspects of the decision. The Precedential Opinion Panel found in July 2020 that the board impermissibly relied on an invalidity argument...

