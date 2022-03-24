Senate Confirms Minnesota U.S. Attorney

By James Arkin (March 24, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew M. Luger to be the U.S. attorney for Minnesota on Thursday in a bipartisan vote after he and other U.S. nominees had been kept from quick confirmations because of an ongoing objection from a Republican senator. Luger, who formerly served as the U.S. attorney for Minnesota from 2014 to 2017 and was more recently a partner at Jones Day, was confirmed in a 60-36 vote, with 13 Republicans joining every Democrat present for the vote in supporting him. Minnesota's two Democratic senators praised his confirmation to return to the post. "Andy Luger is a dedicated public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS