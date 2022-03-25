Holland & Knight Adds Second Jones Walker Atty This Month

By Jack Rodgers (March 25, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has lured away the second Jones Walker LLP partner in three weeks, the firm's new addition in Washington, D.C., strengthening its public policy and regulation practice, the firm announced Thursday. Elizabeth Leoty Craddock joins the firm after spending a little over a year with Jones Walker, according to her LinkedIn profile. James Noe, a former Jones Walker oil and gas industry partner, joined Holland & Knight earlier this month. Craddock studied political science and government at the University of Florida, earning her law degree from Tulane University Law School in 2005, according to her LinkedIn profile....

