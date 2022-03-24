EPA Shirking Duty To Act On Mont. Water Standards, Suit Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 24, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is illegally dragging its feet on approving or disapproving Montana's new state water quality standards, a green group said in a new lawsuit filed Thursday. Last summer, the Montana Legislature passed, and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed, a bill that revised how state water quality standards should be evaluated. The bill said that instead of using a numerical standard to measure nutrient pollution, such as nitrogen and phosphorus from sources including animal manure and chemical fertilizers, the state should use a narrative standard that describes what's permissible. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper said the EPA has neglected its statutory...

