COVID, Inflation Set Pension Scheme Funding Back A Decade

By Martin Croucher (March 25, 2022, 2:18 PM GMT) -- The knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mounting cost-of-living crisis in Britain have pushed back the long-term funding goals of pension plans by approximately a decade, a retirement savings consultancy has said. XPS Pensions said that the events of the past two years have taken a toll on the financial position of retirement plans in the U.K. The consultancy added that it had originally estimated in December 2019 that pension scheme deficits would fall by £100 billion ($132 billion) by March 2022. But the deficits are actually £50 billion higher than had been expected three months ago. XPS said...

