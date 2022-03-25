EU Insurance Rules Revamp 'Unworkable,' Trade Body Says

By Joel Poultney (March 25, 2022, 5:25 PM GMT) -- European insurers have rejected proposed changes to what they must disclose to investors about insurance-based securities products, saying the plans will harm customers and are not fit for the purpose. Insurance Europe urged the European Commission on Thursday to completely reconsider its blanket approach to regulation. The industry trade group claimed that insurance-based investment products, or IBIPs, are entirely different from other investment products. "The proposals would be completely unworkable for insurers and would cause significant problems for insurance customers by restricting their choice of products, limiting their access to high-quality advice, and forcing advisers to offer them products based on irrelevant criteria,"...

