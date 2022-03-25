Patent In $2.7B Cisco Loss Escapes Another PTAB Review

By Britain Eakin (March 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said for the second time that it won't review a Centripetal Networks Inc. cybersecurity patent that was one of five a Virginia federal judge found Cisco Systems Inc. owes $2.75 billion for infringing. In a decision Thursday, the PTAB said cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, which Centripetal sued separately and was not a party to the Cisco matter, couldn't demonstrate that it would likely prevail in showing at least one of the nine claims it challenged in Centripetal's U.S. Patent No. 9,560,176 is invalid as obvious. Centripetal had argued that the prior art Palo Alto...

