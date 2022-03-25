'Next Generation' Bar Exam To Focus On Lawyering Skills

By Emily Lever (March 25, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The National Conference of Bar Examiners is asking the legal industry to chime in on a new, "reimagined" version of the bar exam, set to launch in 2026. The NCBE on Thursday requested public comment on its preliminary outline of a "next-generation" bar exam that will play up skills and reduce the relative importance of subject knowledge, amid an ongoing debate on the utility and relevance of the exam. Attorneys, law students, law school faculty, bar examiners, bar admission staff and other members of the legal industry from across the 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, are invited to comment...

