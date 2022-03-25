4 Firms Raise Associate Pay, But 1 Bucks The Bandwagon

By Emily Lever (March 25, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Three law firms have joined the bandwagon in matching the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP scale for associate pay, while Brown Rudnick LLP also raised associate salaries but to a lesser scale, Law360 Pulse learned on Friday. After handing out a first wave of raises in February to match the salary scale set by Milbank LLP at the beginning of the year, Choate Hall & Stewart LLP is falling in line with the latest salary scale announced by Cravath and doubling down on raises for midlevel and senior attorneys, the firm confirmed to Law360. Freshman associates' pay remains set at $215,000,...

