With No Fixes Offered, CMA Digs Deeper Into Norton Deal

By Bryan Koenig (March 28, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers predictably kicked off an in-depth review Friday after the companies opted not to offer any potential fixes to address antitrust concerns over NortonLifeLock Inc.'s planned deal for Avast PLC that values the cybersecurity firm at up to $9.2 billion. NortonLifeLock had predicted the in-depth phase 2 probe earlier this month when it said it had no plans to offer a remedy at this stage of the review, in light of the Competition and Markets Authority's March 16 decision from its phase 1 probe of the deal. The enforcers found the merger could lead to a reduction in competition...

