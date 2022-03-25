Fed. Circ. Revives ImmunoGen's Cancer Treatment Patent App

By Adam Lidgett (March 25, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that a Virginia federal court erred when it backed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office finding that rejected ImmunoGen's application for a patent on a cancer treatment, reviving the company's attempt for the patent. A three-judge panel threw out an Eastern District of Virginia federal court's summary judgment that claims in ImmunoGen Inc.'s U.S. Application No. 14/509,809 were not patentable. The lower court wrongly "resolved numerous factual disputes against non-movant ImmunoGen," which doomed that lower court decision, the panel said in its decision remanding the case back down. The district court judge based his decision on what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS