Justice Thomas Released From Hospital

By Jimmy Hoover (March 25, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday where he was being treated for an infection for the past week, a court official said. The 73-year-old justice, who is the current court's longest serving member, had missed oral arguments this week, but will be participating in the resolution of those cases from the briefs and transcript of arguments. "Justice Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today," Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement Friday. News of his release was the first official update on Justice Thomas' status since Sunday, when the court revealed he had...

