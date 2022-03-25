Don't Miss It: Cleary, DLA Piper Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (March 25, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and DLA Piper. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 4 Firms Shape 3-Way Merger To Make $2.4B Kidney Care Provider Three health care companies — Fresenius Medical Care, InterWell Health and Cricket Health — announced March 21 they plan to form a new, stand-alone entity focused on kidney care valued at $2.4 billion, with help from four law firms. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is advising...

