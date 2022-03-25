Colo. Court Says State Can Claw Back Unpaid Pot Taxes

By Katryna Perera (March 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled the state's Department of Revenue can be considered a "victim" for restitution purposes and remanded a case involving unpaid marijuana excise taxes back to the trial court for further proceedings. In a unanimous opinion written by Judge Terry Fox, the three-judge panel reversed a trial court's finding that the Department of Revenue could not recover unpaid marijuana excise taxes on behalf of Coloradans under the Colorado Restitution Act. According to the order issued on March 17, when the state attorney general's office appealed, it asked the panel to address the question of whether the Department...

