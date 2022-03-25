Where Jackson's Senate Support Stands After Hearings

By James Arkin (March 25, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson emerged from the marathon U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings with solidified Democratic support for her nomination but with uncertainty over whether she would receive any yes votes from Republicans. The four days of Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Jackson featured two lengthy days of questions and answers, a session in which the American Bar Association detailed their assessment of her qualifications, and another with outside witnesses testifying for and against her nomination. Now, Judge Jackson's public testimony is over and her confirmation process is nearing conclusion. The confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS