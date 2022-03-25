Estonian Gets 5.5 Years For Credit Card, Ransomware Scams

By Rachel Scharf (March 25, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An Estonian national was sentenced in Virginia federal court Friday to 5½ years in prison after he copped to cashing out on stolen credit card data and helping fellow cybercriminals bilk more than $45 million in bitcoin via ransomware attacks. U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III sentenced Maksim Berezan to 66 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Berezan was also ordered to pay $36 million in restitution on top of a multi-million dollar forfeiture order entered in April, when he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud and...

