Attorneys Welcome Fed. Circ. Call For Fewer En Banc Filings

By Ryan Davis (March 25, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit litigators said the frustration expressed by the court's judges at the volume of en banc rehearing petitions in patent cases is well founded and may help deter such filings, while noting that the court may get so many since it's the only destination for patent appeals. At a panel discussion last week, three Federal Circuit judges described being overwhelmed by the constant flood of requests for the full court to review panel decisions in patent cases, saying it is challenging to consider all of them and identify the precious few that merit en banc rehearing. The judges advised attorneys...

