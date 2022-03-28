Electric Co-Op Group Hires DC Schools' Top Atty As Sr. VP

By Jack Rodgers (March 28, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association has named the District of Columbia Public Schools general counsel as its new senior vice president, the group recently announced. D. Scott Barash will join the Arlington, Virginia, association's office of general counsel after seven years at the D.C. school system. The office advises the group's leadership on legal risk management and legal compliance and provides other legal counsel. Barash was a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division from 1989 to 1993, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he handled cases for the government in areas including health care,...

