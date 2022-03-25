FDIC Ready To Push Forward On Bank Merger Policy Review

By Jon Hill (March 25, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is moving forward with a planned review of its bank merger policies, formally issuing a public comment request that had been at the center of a partisan power struggle on the agency's governing board last year. The FDIC said Friday that it has sent the request for information, or RFI, to the Federal Register for publication, which will open a 60-day comment period on the agency's policies, rules and practices for vetting proposed bank merger transactions. The document, which includes questions about the adequacy of the FDIC's current merger review framework and how it could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS