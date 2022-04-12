Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mapping The Top Trials To Know In The Opioid Litigation Wave

By Jeff Overley (April 12, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Opioid crisis lawsuits against major companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain are heating up in large numbers, producing a byzantine brew of battles in courts all across America.

The swirl of suits, initially concentrated in hard-hit regions, has become virtually ubiquitous, reflecting the overdose epidemic's pervasive reach. After the cases began pouring in in 2017, they steadily gained energy as threshold legal issues were resolved, and the first trial happened in 2019.

But much of the energy stayed bottled up when COVID-19 shuttered courthouses just as some of the most advanced opioid cases were ready for trial. Simultaneously, the coronavirus pandemic was making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!