Mapping The Top Trials To Know In The Opioid Litigation Wave

By Jeff Overley (April 12, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Opioid crisis lawsuits against major companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain are heating up in large numbers, producing a byzantine brew of battles in courts all across America. The swirl of suits, initially concentrated in hard-hit regions, has become virtually ubiquitous, reflecting the overdose epidemic's pervasive reach. After the cases began pouring in in 2017, they steadily gained energy as threshold legal issues were resolved, and the first trial happened in 2019. But much of the energy stayed bottled up when COVID-19 shuttered courthouses just as some of the most advanced opioid cases were ready for trial. Simultaneously, the coronavirus pandemic was making...

