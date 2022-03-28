Ransomware Reports Soar, Showing Need For Digital Cover

By Joel Poultney (March 28, 2022, 5:58 PM BST) -- The number of reports of ransomware attacks in the U.K. doubled last year, raising threat levels for businesses without dedicated cyber-policies, according to analysis published on Monday. Data obtained by law firm RPC from the Information Commissioner's Office under a Freedom of Information request revealed a massive increase in reported ransomware attacks. They have surged from 326 reports in 2020 to 654 in 2021 — a 100% jump. Criminals use ransomware attacks to target, then encrypt, sensitive data, which causes a company's operations to crash. The attackers charge the firm a ransom to have the data decrypted or not released into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS