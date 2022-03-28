Barclays Reports £450M Sale Error, Delays Buyback Plans

By Dawood Fakhir (March 28, 2022, 2:51 PM BST) -- Barclays PLC said on Monday that it expects to incur a £450 million ($590 million) loss from the over-issuance of structured financial products registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the lender pushes back plans for a share buyback program. Barclays said it was registered to sell up to $20.8 billion of securities in the U.S. for approximately a year, but had sold $15.2 billion above that amount. The U.K. bank did not explain why it had issued the excess securities and said the £1 billion share buyback program would be delayed to the second quarter as a result....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS