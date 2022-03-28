Watchdog's Senior Boss Rules 'Lack Bite,' Consultancy Says

By Najiyya Budaly (March 28, 2022, 2:00 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog launched half as many probes into senior managers in 2021 as it did the year before, a financial regulation consultancy said on Monday, which, it suggests, indicates that the rules governing misconduct "lack bite." The Financial Conduct Authority opened six investigations under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime by mid-November 2021, compared with a total of 14 throughout 2020, according to a Freedom of Information request made by consultancy Bovill. The number of probes apparently fell even though the FCA extended the senior managers' regime to banks, building societies, credit unions and investment firms regulated by the Prudential Regulation...

