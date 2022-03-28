Tennis Ace Plays Down Financial Know-How At Trial

By Richard Crump (March 28, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- Tennis champion Boris Becker testified on Monday that he had only limited involvement with his finances, saying they were largely managed by advisers as he fights charges that he hid assets during bankruptcy proceedings in England. The tennis star has told the court his "role was to practice and deal with tournaments, and literally everything else was taken care of." (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The former world number one said he only ever "skim-read" contracts for their duration and value during his playing career between 1984 and 1999 — something that continued until he went bankrupt in 2017, he told a crown...

