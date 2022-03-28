Wilkinson Raises Salaries; Jones Day Bumps Freshman Pay

By Matt Perez (March 28, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Boutique law firm Wilkinson Stekloff LLP raised its associate salaries to match the prevailing scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, while global law firm Jones Day raised salaries for U.S.-based first-year attorneys. Wilkinson Stekloff will raise salaries to between $215,000 for associates who started at the firm last year and $415,000 for attorneys who began in 2014, according to a report from legal blog Above the Law. The raises will be retroactive to Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Jones Day will best the scale for first-year associates at its 18 offices in the U.S., paying them $225,000. However, the firm did...

