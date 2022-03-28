Clyde & Co., BLM Vote To Merge In July

By Matt Perez (March 28, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Law firms Clyde & Co. LLP and BLM LLP have both voted in favor of a merger that will officially take place in July, the two firms announced on Monday. Clyde & Co. will retain its name following the merger. In total, the new firm will have a combined headcount of over 5,000 employees, with offices in over 60 cities. The two firms bring in a combined £700 million ($916 million) in revenue annually. "We are looking forward to the opportunities combining both firms will bring for our people and our clients," BLM senior partner Matthew Harrington said in a statement....

