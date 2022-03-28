Baker McKenzie Restarts Legal Operations In Ukraine

By Kevin Penton (March 28, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie attorneys in Ukraine have resumed working after the firm shuttered its Kyiv office at the start of Russia's invasion last month, the office has posted online. While the Kyiv office remains closed, attorneys and staff are working from other parts of Ukraine and Europe with their clients, the office posted on its LinkedIn page on Thursday. "We are confident that the Kyiv office will return to its regular operation soon!" the post reads. A spokesperson for Baker McKenzie on Monday could not confirm when the attorneys began working again. The lawyers are assisting clients with matters such as supply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS