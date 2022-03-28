Trade Court Backs Tariffs For Plastic Glove Imports

By Alyssa Aquino (March 28, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed the federal government's assessment that a personal protective equipment manufacturer must pay a 13.2% tariff for plastic glove imports, rejecting the importer's claims that the products are duty-free. Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC had argued that its Chinese and Korean plastic glove imports don't qualify as knitted gloves that are covered by the tariff, as their gloves are coated in polyurethane. But CIT Judge Timothy Stanceu ruled that the tariff's explanatory note showed that gloves with non-knitted internal and external components are subject to duties, even if those components are not "mere...

