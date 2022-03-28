Justice Thomas Participating Remotely After Hospitalization

By Jimmy Hoover (March 28, 2022, 11:39 AM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas dialed into Monday's oral arguments by phone after his recent weeklong hospitalization for an infection. For the second week in a row, the 73-year-old justice was not on the bench to question attorneys arguing before the court. He instead participated remotely and asked multiple questions by phone. Justice Thomas, the court's longest serving member, was initially hospitalized on March 18 after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He was treated with antibiotics and released a week later, this past Friday, the court said. In this first case argued Monday morning, LeDure v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., Justice Thomas...

