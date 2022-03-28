Russia-Ukraine War Spills Into WTO's Legal Wing

By Alex Lawson (March 28, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine stirred tensions at Monday's meeting of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, with Ukraine stressing that the bombardment is preventing it from participating in the WTO's legal system. The Ukrainian delegation took to the floor of the DSB, explaining that in addition to the death and destruction wrought by the Russian military, the move has also kept Ukraine on the sidelines of international organizations like the WTO. "Any member having a substantial interest in a matter before a panel and having notified its interest to the DSB 'shall have an opportunity to be heard,'" Ukraine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS