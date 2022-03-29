Horvitz & Levy Founder Remembered As Giant Of Appeals Bar

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 29, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Widely known as the "dean of the California appellate bar," Ellis J. Horvitz is remembered by colleagues as a "giant of the law." "It's a term that is often overworked, but this is one time when it really fits," Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP appellate lawyer Michael Burger told Law360 about his friend and colleague. Horvitz died on March 22 at his home in Calabasas just shy of his 94th birthday, "holding the hand of his beloved wife, Angela," Horvitz & Levy LLP confirmed. Horvitz founded the firm, the largest in the U.S. that exclusively works on civil appellate cases, in...

