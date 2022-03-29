SEC Proposal Would Expand Oversight Of Securities Dealers

By Tom Zanki (March 28, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unanimously proposed that more high-frequency trading firms register as dealers, saying innovations brought about by electronic venues require the agency to update its investor protection requirements. Under the proposal, proprietary trading firms and other intermediaries that function similar to securities dealers would also be required to become members of a self-regulatory organization, or SRO. Proprietary trading firms, sometimes called high-frequency trading firms, have grown in influence as U.S. Department of the Treasury platforms and other venues have embraced electronic trading. The SEC said its proposal would improve transparency in modern trading environments by...

