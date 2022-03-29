Democrats' Bill Would Require Treasury To Test Digital Cash

By Elise Hansen (March 28, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced a bill that would create a digital form of the U.S. dollar issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury that would be distinct from cryptocurrencies and many existing digital-payment technologies. H.R. 7231, the Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act, or the ECASH Act, would direct the Treasury to launch a pilot program to develop and issue a digital counterpart to physical cash. This "e-cash" would be legal tender in the U.S., capable of instant and peer-to-peer transactions, and interoperable with existing financial institutions and payment systems, according to the bill text. A primary...

