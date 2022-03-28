FDA Seeks $8.4 Billion For 2023 Budget

By Emily Field (March 28, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it was requesting an $8.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year, an increase of almost 34% over its 2022 budget and including funding for future pandemics, medical device safety and food safety programs. The budget request includes $1.6 billion in mandatory funding over five years to boost the agency's ability to prepare for future pandemics, which would enable the FDA to improve its information technology and laboratory infrastructure, evaluate vaccines and ease the quick development of diagnostic tests, according to the agency. The FDA said $43 million would also be invested...

