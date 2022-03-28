Del. M&A Decision Highlights Need To Address Sandbagging

By Gail Weinstein, Steven Steinman and Mark Lucas (March 28, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Sandbagging, in the context of an M&A transaction, refers to the situation in which a buyer, prior to closing, knows that the seller's representations and warranties in the parties' acquisition agreement are false, but nevertheless closes the transaction and then seeks to hold the seller liable for that breach. The March 9 Arwood v. AW Site Services LLC decision in the Chancery Court of Delaware is notable for clarifying that: Delaware is a pro-sandbagging jurisdiction — i.e., unless the parties provided otherwise in their acquisition agreement, a buyer that sandbags a seller is still entitled to indemnification for breach of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS