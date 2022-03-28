Fed. Circ. Floats Arthrex Review Questions Before Arguments

By Ryan Davis (March 28, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday detailed several new questions it wants addressed at Wednesday's arguments in an appeal by Arthrex Inc. arguing that the interim leader of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cannot review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions. The appeals court advised the USPTO, Arthrex and Smith & Nephew Inc. that they should be prepared to discuss five issues related to the authority held by commissioner for patents Drew Hirshfeld, who has been leading the office for over a year while the USPTO director post has been vacant. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case last year...

