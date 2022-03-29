Law Profs Tell Fed. Circ. Its Sealing Order Was 'Dangerous'

By Andrew Karpan (March 28, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Law professors told the Federal Circuit that a 'dangerous' split ruling from it to seal patent licensing information belonging to the private equity firm that is funding Uniloc's legal war against Apple has flipped the legal system's "presumption of access" in intellectual property cases. The argument came in a Friday amicus brief that was co-signed by a dozen professors, including University of California, Berkeley's Pamela Samuelson and Mark Lemley, who runs Stanford Law School's science and technology program. Two students at Stanford Law School's Juelsgaard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic were also credited "for their substantial assistance" in penning the brief....

