Trump Org. Discovery In NY AG Probe Insufficient, Judge Says

By Pete Brush (March 28, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan state judge overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into Donald Trump's business dealings expressed concern Monday about the fullness of information being produced by the Trump Organization, the former president's company, and directed enhanced disclosures. A Manhattan state judge ordered Donald Trump's business to provide additional detail on discovery compliance in coming weeks. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered Trump's business, as well as a third-party vendor separately tasked with vetting discovery called HaystackID LLC, to provide additional detail on discovery compliance in coming weeks. He set an April 25 date for the sides...

