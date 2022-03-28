$127B HHS 2023 Budget Highlights Vax Access, Mental Health

By Adam Lidgett (March 28, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The White House's budget proposal calls for a sizable amount to go toward the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including $127.3 billion in discretionary spending abilities and with a focus on things ranging from pandemic response to maternal health. The budget proposal President Joe Biden unveiled to Congress on Monday calls for multiple spending priorities and would, if passed, mark an almost 27% percent bump over HHS' 2021 discretionary funding — though it is still less than last year's proposal that called for a major investment in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "This budget demonstrates the administration's commitment to reinvesting in...

