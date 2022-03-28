Coca-Cola Won't Push Diversity Initiative On Outside Counsel

By Rosie Manins (March 28, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. confirmed Monday it is not implementing a controversial diversity initiative requiring outside counsel to allocate a portion of work to Black attorneys and other lawyers from underrepresented groups. The beverage giant pressed pause on the proposed policy a few months after it was introduced in January 2021 by the company's then-general counsel Bradley Gayton, who was replaced in April 2021. The company clarified to Law360 on Monday that the initiative will not go ahead, as first reported by Business Insider. "Coca-Cola remains fully committed to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, and will continue to evaluate...

