What OIG Rule Change Means For Health Care Innovation

By Ilana Eisenstein, Eric Christofferson and Wenxi Li (March 29, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- In a rare move, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently changed its rules in a way that may have important consequences for companies and other entities pursuing guidance on avoiding violations of the expansive federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the Beneficiary Inducement Statute.

Specifically, the OIG removed an oft-cited obstacle for entities in the health care industry seeking its guidance on compliance with these laws.

This rule change carries both opportunities and risks for providers, life sciences companies and others pursuing innovations to help patients access medical care.  

Mechanics of the Advisory...

